City of Binghamton sets aside money to help those who are struggling to pay bills

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is offering 2 million dollars worth of assistance to residents, businesses and non-profits in the city impacted by the crisis.

Roughly 1.7 million dollars comes from the federral CARES stimulus package and can assist residents with paying rent and utility bills.

The city is also looking to provide grants and loans to small businesses and non-profits.

The Binghamton Local Development Corporation had already established a $350,000 zero interest loan program for businesses with fewer than 50 employees in the city.

Mayor Rich David’s administration has established a new Office of Economic Recovery and Development under the leadership of former Planning Director for Binghamton and the Town of Union Paul Nelson.

For more information, call 772-7161 and leave a message.