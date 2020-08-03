City of Binghamton remembers the 25th anniversary of the day Patrolman Lee Barta was killed in the line of duty

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is honoring the memory of Patrolman Lee Barta who made the ultimate sacrifice 25 years ago today.

On August 3rd, 1995, Officer Barta was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive who had absconded from a jail release program.

A community center on Liberty Street near where he died is named for Barta.

Mayor Rich David released a statement calling the anniversary a reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day.

Barta was the 7th, and most recent, Binghamton Police officer to die in the line of duty.

City Council will discuss a non-binding resolution at its work session this evening affirming the city’s support for the sacrifice and bravery of the members of the Binghamton Police Department.