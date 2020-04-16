City of Binghamton releases list of construction projects that will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has developed a list of which city construction projects and city-supported projects are continuing during the pandemic.

Mayor Rich David’s administration has deemed the construction of a new parking garage at 7 Hawley Street, which recently got underway, an essential municipal project.

It joins work going on to repair the roof at City Hall, the Joint Sewage Treatment Plant, design work for a new central fire station and general street paving and reconstruction as essential.

The City also lists work on the Binghamton Housing Authority’s Canal Plaza/Grocery Store and the Family Enrichment Network’s Homeless Housing Development, both on the Northside, as necessary projects.

Meanwhile, work on rehabbing the Harper Stantz tennis courts and building an ice rink at Rec Park and work on Columbus Park and the Washington Street Mall will continue only in the design and planning phases.