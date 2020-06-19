City of Binghamton recognizes Juneteenth

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton moved its annual Juneteenth flag raising ceremony inside City Hall today and replaced it with a news conference in the second floor atrium.

Those coming to City Hall found the Juneteenth flag already flying at half staff outside of the building.

The holiday marks the date in 1865 when African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were first notified of their freedom months after the end of the Civil War.

Juneteenth has gradually increased in popularity and has spread across the nation as a celebration of black arts, culture and food.

Local Juneteenth committee organizers and members of the Broome Tioga NAACP joined local officials at the news conference.

NAACP President Micah Barriero says many black people in this country are still being treated like slaves.

“It is also a day to say thank you to those who finally recognize the wrongs being committed, and took action to make the end of slavery possible. As we raise this flag, we recognize the collective energy that it took for black people to keep their heads up around so many who were beating them down, and yet, still we rise,” says Barriero.

On June 18th, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston with 2 thousand troops to occupy Texas on behalf of the federal government.

This was more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued.