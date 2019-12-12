City of Binghamton Police receives grant from the Department of Justice

Local News

by: Emily Venuti

BINGHAMTON, NY – Public safety and law enforcement is a high priority in New York State.

The Department of Justice has issued grant money to eight Northern New York locations, and Binghamton was on the list.

The City of Binghamton Police will receive $27,158 to improve public safety in the city.

The money was made possible by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

The department’s Deputy Assistant Attorney Katharine Sullivan says crime and violence hold families hostage and rip communities apart,

Funds will also be used for sexual assault kits, sex offender registration and law enforcement based victim services.

