City of Binghamton offering loans to small businesses

BINGHAMTON, NY -The City of Binghamton is offering interest-free loans to small businesses in the city to help them through the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

Mayor Rich David announced today that the Binghamton Local Development Corporation, or BLDC, is making an emergency loan program available to companies within the city with fewer than 50 people.

The business must demonstrate that it has reduced its workforce, customer access, production or other operations because of the coronavirus.

A total of $350,000 has been set aside and businesses can receive up to $15,000 with repayments deferred for one year.