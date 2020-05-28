City of Binghamton looks to open up outdoor seating options for restaurants

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is looking at ways to help its dynamic local restaurant scene get back on its feet.

Local eateries are expected to open for dine-in services with certain restrictions in Phase 3 which is expected to occur in the middle of June.

Mayor Rich David wants to ease the restrictions on outdoor seating and even repurpose some public spaces so that restaurants can expand their capacity.

The Lost Dog Cafe is considering using the sidewalk and even parking spots on its Henry Street side as a way to make that happen.

Co-owner Marie McKenna says local businesses need to open soon to stay afloat, but they are eager to do it safely.

“We want to open as safely as we possibly can, and for anyone who feels a little bit uncomfortable with being inside, it gives them an opportunity to sit outside. The whole thing is everybody’s safety is very important. Our staff, ourselves, and our customers. That’s the concern,” says McKenna.

Phase 3 guidelines have not yet been released.

Binghamton has established a working group filled with local restaurant owners, including McKenna, to provide advice on ways the city can help.

It’s also asking the State Liquor Authority to be flexible on its regulations governing the serving of alcohol outdoors.