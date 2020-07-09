City of Binghamton is looking for someone to rehabilitate a Park Avenue home

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is looking for someone to rehabilitate a serious eyesore on Park Avenue.

The city is seeking proposals for the renovation of 92 Park Avenue which sits along Bayless Creek on the city’s Southside.

The building, which was built in the late 1800s, has at different times served as a bookstore, grocery store and cobbler but has been vacant for many years.

Binghamton is asking individuals, firms, and non-profit organizations to submit a 2-page questionnaire about how they would use the property.

You can view the application at Binghamton-NY.gov.