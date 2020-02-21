City of Binghamton gets over half a million dollars to help with housing

ELMIRA, NY – The state is providing the City of Binghamton with over half a million dollars to address substandard housing conditions among the city’s most vulnerable residents.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement yesterday in Elmira.

The AG’s office is giving Binghamton a Cities for Responsible Investment and Strategic Enforcement, or Cities RISE, grant.

Binghamton plans to use its $585,000 to create a stabilization fund that will provide housing and casework support and an emergency repair fund to address blighted properties that have been seized for back taxes.