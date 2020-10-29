City of Binghamton expands testing efforts

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is expanding its partnership with UHS to bring many more coronavirus tests with shorter result times online.

Binghamton is using $70,000 that it received in COVID-19 federal grant funding to purchase a Quidel Lyra Direct testing platform.

The purchase builds on a joint venture the city and UHS launched in May when they purchased a combined 3 Rheonix testing platforms.

While those machines could process up to 300 tests per day collectively with same day results, the new Quidel can do 1,000 per day with results in just 70 minutes.

Mayor Rich David says that with Binghamton entering its 4th week with a Yellow Zone micro-cluster designation, the status quo wasn’t working.

“We have the ability and resources in this area and that’s why we’re doing it. Whether it’s technically my job or responsibility to do it or not, I have the ability and means to do it. And I think this is an all-hands-on-deck approach regardless of who you are and what you do,” says David.

UHS will purchase the sample kits and testing reagents necessary for the testing.

As before, the testing is available to the city’s first responders and essential workers as well as UHS patients and staff.