City of Binghamton announces 2020 Street Improvement Plan

BINGHAMTON, NY – The road construction season has begun as the City of Binghamton announces its 2020 Street Improvement Plan.

The plan includes a total of 7.3 million dollars to improve the city’s roadways.

5.6 million dollars will go toward milling and paving, with full street reconstruction projects getting 1.6 million and another $140,000 in preventative maintenance.

Mayor Rich David says it’s a symbol of the local region and economy beginning to reopen.

“I think it’s so important that we put people back to work, get money flowing through the local economy, invest in our infrastructure. At the national level, when you talk about putting people back to work, reopening our economy, what are they talking about? They are talking about major infrastructure bill. Right? It’s the same thing, just on a smaller level,” says David.

The whole operation is being paid for by the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program and federal Community Development Block Grant funding.

There are approximately 12 streets that will receive a makeover this summer, including Fairview Street, Davis Street, and Park Avenue.