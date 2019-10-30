City Council District 3 Angela Riley interview

BINGHAMTON NY – Now for a look at the race for the 3rd District seat on Binghamton City Council.

The 3rd district covers the eastern portion of the city’s west side.

The race pits Democrat Angela Riley against Republican Shawn Atkinson.

Riley was recruited to our area to be the Assistant Dean of of the Binghamton University Pharmacy School in February of 2016.

The mother of a 14 year-old daughter, she chose to live in Binghamton after touring schools in the area.

Riley says she became active in our community before the moving vans has finished unloading, joining the Booster Club and PTSA at her daughter’s schools and becoming a member and later president of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority Apalachin Alumnae chapter.

She says the biggest issue facing her district in ensuring safe, affordable housing.

She wants stricter code enforcement and wants to work with landlords to uphold safety standards.

Riley says that as a mother and school administrator, she knows how to multi-task and problem solve.

She wants to increase transparency in City Hall and work to connect people in need with the resources already available in our community.

“Increase the visibility of those positive aspects so that we can continue to thrive. And I mean we collectively, not just a subset of the Binghamton community, everyone can thrive and value this city that we’ve chosen,” says Riley.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Republican Shawn Atkinson to offer him an interview and did not receive a reply.