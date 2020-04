BINGHAMTON, NY – A downtown Binghamton eatery is going out of business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to customers, Citrea owner Vicky Alt announced the closure of the restaurant which opened along the Chenango Riverwalk in March 2015.

Citrea was known for its outdoor seating, wood-fired pizzas and bottomless mimosas during weekend brunch.

Alt says notifications are forthcoming on how to redeem gift cards and that she’s looking forward to her next chapter.