Citizen Action to hold Mutual Aid Community Drive twice a week

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local advocacy group is supporting those with food insecurity and other needs with essential supplies.

Citizen Action is hosting the Mutual Aid Community Drive every Tuesday and Thursday at its headquarters on State Street on Binghamton’s North Side.

The organization received a community fund grant and used it to start the giveaway.

Those in need can get food, hygiene products, baby products, and more.

Community Drive Organizer Taj Robinson says she wanted to do the drive there because it is in the heart of one of the poorest neighborhoods in Broome County.

“It is really important that people here get the resources that they need. We couldn’t do that without our donors. A lot of people have donated to funds that go towards us getting food. We also go to CHOW. They are helping a lot of people in the area as well,” says Robinson.

Citizen Action is also collecting donations in a big cardboard box.

The drive takes place from 4 to 6 every Tuesday and Thursday.

For monetary donations, you can visit their Paypal.