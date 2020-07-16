Citizen Action rally pushes for more COVID-19 financial aid

BINGHAMTON, NY – While many people continue to struggle financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local organization is pushing for more aid.

The group, Citizen Action, held a rally at Rec Park today to demand Congress pass a People’s Bailout.

Those who attended held signs pleading to Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as messages of a need for federal help.

A few of those in the crowd took turns speaking about their personal struggles, including Binghamton resident and single mother, Rebecca Mirabito.

Mirabito and her daughter are currently in the process of being evicted after losing her job due to the pandemic.

She says that what she’s receiving for aid right now is simply not enough.

“It’s very hard, even being on assistance. As a single mother, with one child, I only get 500 dollars for income. So, that’s not a whole lot to be able to rent an apartment for a family. So, it’s hard when you don’t have income, and you’re being forced to move out on the streets. It’s frustrating. It’s very frustrating,” says Mirabito.

The bailout that the group is fighting for is centered around economic help for not only those like Rebecca, who is struggling through unemployment, but also for those like Taaliba Haley.

Haley works in Food Services at Binghamton University, and is now her household’s only income after her husband lost his job due to the pandemic, with Taaliba expected to go back to work at BU in August on limited hours.

Having to now provide for six people with the uncertainty of going back to work, Haley is urging Congress to take action.

“Mr. Schumer, I’m here. A taxpayer, I vote, I’m out here telling people in my community to be more involved in their legislature. I’m out here basically being a worker bee for my government, for you. So, what are you doing to compensate me to make sure I’m ok at the end of this? To make sure my children are still viable. That they still go to school, they still have everything that they need to be a part of society,” says Haley.

Today’s rally was then followed by a car procession to the Federal Building in downtown Binghamton.

The group’s plan was to then meet with Senator Schumer’s aide to present their list of demands for this bailout.