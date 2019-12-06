Citizen Action of Binghamton toy drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another toy drive is in the works for next Sunday.

Citizen Action of Binghamton will be having their own toy drive on December 15 for children of families struggling with incarceration.

Their Demand Justice Campaign plans to give toys to at least 700 kids and hopes to raise 12 hundred dollars.

They are taking donations of toys, clothing, and food for this event next weekend.

Holiday Party Coordinator and Citizen Action Volunteer Emilie Prudent says there is a clear difference between this drive and others.

“With us, we’re just doing a toy drive where we’re just blasting our links on Facebook, and we’re getting people to donate even if it’s last minute we’re helping you register to get toys for your kids. Tell us how many kids you have, the ages, so you don’t feel left out. There’s no time restriction on it. You can just sign up. We’re here to help,” says Prudent.

Prudent says to register your kids, you can call 723-0110.

If you plan to donate, you can do so at Citizen Action’s headquarters at 477 State Street, and at the United Presbyterian Church at 42 Chenango Street.