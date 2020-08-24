Cities across the state face potential budget cuts if no federal aid comes

ALBANY, NY – Local governments across New York State are still holding up hope that they will receive funding from the next federal stimulus.

But, as the clock keeps ticking, some are already making cuts.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more.

Without federal support municipalities are expected to face a 20% cut in aid from the state.

And, some cities like Syracuse, which started its fiscal year in July have already announced cuts.

((Peter Baynes, NYCOM Executive Director)) The Mayor of Syracuse Ben Walsh put out a detailed plan last week that affects every aspect of the city’s operations. It affects all employees, including the Mayor with furloughs, reductions in benefits, every department police and fire has to contribute to solving the fiscal problem.

Baynes says the idea is to start ‘fixing the hole’ in the budget sooner to avoid more even pains later on.

He says that most other city budgets are on a calendar year.

((Peter Baynes, NYCOM Executive Director)) So they are developing their proposed budgets right now. So over the next month cities across the state will be putting out their proposed budgets for next year.

A big theme will likely be reduced services.

((Peter Baynes, NYCOM Executive Director)) garbage pickup, cleaning up the parks, youth services those kinds of things will be cut, capital projects will be delayed.

Baynes is also expecting that local governments will try to avoid layoffs by opting for furloughs instead, and avoid property tax increases as much as possible.