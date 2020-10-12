Cinema Saver closing its doors until further notice

ENDICOTT, NY – A local movie theater will be shutting down until it reaches what it calls a profitable climate.

Cinema Saver in Endicott says it will be closing its doors until further notice on October 25th.

It addressed the move in a Facebook post on Friday, saying it doesn’t want to use up money from PPP loans, grants, and mortgages.

It says the family that owns the discount theater currently has enough money to last for another 10 to 12 months.

While they haven’t been showing movies the theater sold movie concessions and hosted parties.

It also says it plans to fulfill agreements with private parties unless gatherings become forbidden.

