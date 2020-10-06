Cider Mill Pink Donut Day helps fight cancer

ENDICOTT, NY – For the second straight year, if you have a sweet tooth, you can fight your cravings as well as cancer.

The Cider Mill held the first of two Pink Doughnut Days to help raise money towards breast cancer research.

During today’s event, 50 cents of each pink doughnut purchased went towards U-H-S’s Sock Out Cancer Fund.

In-store sales of the old fashioned doughnut with vanilla frosting and pink sprinkles were down due to COVID this year according to assistant manager Brent Natzle.

However, they made up for it in to-go orders, and Natzle is proud to still have been able to host an event like this despite the circumstances.

“I just think it’s great. It’s local businesses helping other local businesses, and, also, helping local charities. It’s just nice to see that even though we’re in this uncertain time, people are still able to come together, work together, and get things accomplished in our area,” says Natzle.

The Cider Mill will partner with Visions Federal Credit Union for another Pink Doughnut Day next Tuesday, with a portion of the proceeds going to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Natzle also says that starting next week, despite not having a partnering foundation, the pink doughnuts will be available for purchase through the end of the month.