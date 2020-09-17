Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivers food to Greater Opportunities

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is distributing food throughout the state to ensure those in need are fed amidst the pandemic.

The Mormon church located in Salt Lake City sent a truck filled with food pallets to be dropped off at Greater Opportunities in Binghamton.

The non-perishable items will be distributed across both Broome and Chenango Counties to families in need as well as local food banks.

Ed Pettengill is the Community Relations Specialist for the Binghamton Ward of L-D-S, helping to coordinate the donation effort.

Pettengill says that despite the distance, donations like these are nothing new for the church in times of need.

“The nickname of this program is the gift of love, or love thy neighbor. They’re always present in major disasters like hurricanes, floods, things like that. So, the church has a world-wide program of relief supplies,” says Pettengill.

Prior to Greater Opportunities, the truck stopped to drop off food in Utica, and at the Food Bank of Central New York in Syracuse.

The church will also be sending food down south to the areas affected by Hurricane Sally.