Chuckster’s re-opens

VESTAL, NY – A popular outdoor attraction is finally back open, about 3 months later than usual.

Chuckster’s in Vestal reopened to the public last week, and has already seen lots of people.

The park has several safety precautions in place.

Plexiglass barriers protect both customer and worker at the mini-golf registration and ice cream booth.

There is also sanitizer at each register, and customers are required to wear masks.

They also sanitize golf clubs and balls, as well as the baseball and softball bats used in the batting cages.

Chuckster’s Co-Owner Randy Stutzman says he’s happy to give customers an opportunity to have some fun.

“Of course, earning some revenue is always good for any business, and it gives our employees a chance to make some money which is important to them. Those 3 things are what we are trying to do when we are open,” says Stutzman.

The seasonal facility was originally scheduled to open in April but the pandemic put a halt to that.

Unfortunately, the park’s famous zip-line along with its climbing walls, and some other park attractions are still not open yet.