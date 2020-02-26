Chris Grace announces run for Town of Union Justice

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endwell attorney has announced his candidacy for Town of Union Justice.

Chris Grace, a partner in the law firm Mucci and Grace, is running as a Republican for the seat being vacated by Veronica Gorman who is running for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Grace began his career in 1999 as a prosecutor with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

He’s also been an assistant district attorney on Long Island and in Broome County under former DA Jerry Mollen.

Interspersed, have been stints in private practice handling criminal defense, family court, housing matters and more.

Grace says he brings a broad knowledge of the law to his campaign.

“I learned something from each one of the D-A’s that I worked for. The last one, Mr. Mollen, had always said, ‘Make sure you treat every victim as if they’re a member of your family. And every defendant as if he’s a member of your family.’ Meaning both sides should get the respect and in the end justice should be met. I think as a judge, based on all of my experiences, I’m prepared to do that,” says Grace.

Since leaving the DA’s office, Grace has been called in as a special prosecutor on several high-profile murder cases, including Andre Lee and the retrial of Aaron Powell.

Grace got his undergraduate degree at Binghamton University, but didn’t meet his wife Mara, a Binghamton native, until they were both working for the Brooklyn DA.

They live in Endwell with their 2 sons.