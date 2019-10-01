Chris Collins pleaded guilty to two counts, faces jail time

MANHATTAN N.Y – Western New York Congressman Chris Collins pleaded guilty inside a Manhattan courthouse today, hours after he formally resigned from the House of Representatives.

The Republican is now convicted on two counts: conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI.



The now-former congressman spent a year maintaining his innocence on insider trading charges.

Collins served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company.

He learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public.

Each charge Collins pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.