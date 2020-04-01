CHOW worker experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms

BINGHAMTON, NY – CHOW is reassuring members of its food pantry system that its food and other items are safe after a worker and volunteer at the warehouse came down with coronavirus-like symptoms.

Reverend Joe Sellepack, the Director of the Broome County Council of Churches which operates CHOW, posted to Facebook over the weekend that a forklift operator at the warehouse and a volunteer who answered phones and made referrals were both home with illnesses similar to COVID-19.

Sellepack tells NewsChannel 34 that neither person exhibited any symptoms while at the warehouse and that all work areas and surfaces that they were in contact with were cleaned and sterilized.

Neither of them has been tested.

He also pointed out that the Food and Drug Administration says there’s no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.