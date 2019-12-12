CHOW receives Food-A-Bago profits

BINGHAMTON, NY – CHOW officially received the funds today from a week-long event that keeps growing in size.

Townsquare Media and Music for the Mission donated $10,000 to the food warehouse yesterday.



CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says this can be leveraged to acquire about 40 thousand pounds of food to add to its warehouse.



The money came along with truck-loads of food gathered during last month’s “Food-a-Bago” promotion in the Town of Chenango.

Aylesworth says the food will go straight to those who need it the most.

“The folks that we are servicing through our pantries and community meals are homeless folks, they are families who have come upon hard times. One of the comments that I make is that there is, for some people, too much month at the end of the money, and they just don’t have it at the end of the month.” says Aylesworth

CHOW provides 2 million meals per year in our community.



The Food-A-Bago is parked outside the Weis Market for one week in November each year and is staffed by Townsquare Media personalities.



Music for the Mission, a charity organized by Stanley Law Offices, also supports the cause.



The effort has been bolstered in recent years by the addition of the grocery cart challenge in which businesses and organizations fill carts with food and then challenge others to do the same.