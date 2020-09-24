CHOW Hunger Walk moves online

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual walk to battle hunger in our community is going virtual this year.

The 2020 CHOW Hunger Walk, in its 38th year, will be held virtually for the first time.

Rather than the usual 1-day event to raise money for the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, this year will feature a 9-day participation period.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says that trying to hold the event in-person would have been irresponsible, and that a virtual walk will give people a chance to participate that otherwise would not have been able to.

“This is the first time we’re trying it. We don’t know, honestly, how it’s going to go. But, we’re excited for, it’s a new opportunity. We’re hoping that we can reach new people. We’re hoping that people who may not have been involved in the past, maybe because they felt they couldn’t walk, or they had issues with that. We’re hoping that this provides a new opportunity for folks to get involved,” says Aylesworth.

Aylesworth says he’s hopeful people will walk at least a quarter of a mile, representing 1 out of 4 children in Broome County who are food insecure.

The event will run from October 1st through the 9th.

For more information, visit BroomeCouncil.net.