CHOW gives away milk in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – As dairy farmers in the region continue to struggle to find a market for their milk, more of it is being given away to the poor.

CHOW in Binghamton had a line of cars this morning looking to grab a free gallon or two of milk to take back to their families.

Even at a time of great need, farmers have excess capacity due to the closure of schools and restaurants.

Within the first half hour of what organizers call the Neighborhood Milk Giveaway, CHOW handed out 16 gallons of milk, which amounts to 64 individual cartons.

CHOW Director Les Alyesworth says it’s important to get milk to those who need it, rather than have farmers forced to throw out good product.

“Cows do this funny thing where they don’t stop producing milk no matter what. No matter what happens, they won’t stop, so, rather than it going to waste, in which some farmers have had to do, some people have processed it, some great creamers have actually processed it in order to do it, so we are eternally grateful to be a beneficiary of that so we can then pass it on,” says Alyesworth.

CHOW got the milk from several donations from individual dairy processors and other locations, including Broome Tioga BOCES.

Much like this morning, CHOW will have another milk giveaway Friday from 11 until 4.