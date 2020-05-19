Choir students from eight districts come together to sing “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Chorus students from 8 local districts came together to sing a song about getting through tough times.

Union-Endicott choral teacher Joe Brainard reached out to local choir teachers to see if they had any students who’d like to submit videos of themselves singing “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Brainard took the over 50 submissions and complied them into one video, over 100 hours worth of work.

Participating districts included Union Endicott, Johnson City, Owego, Chenango Valley, Maine Endwell, Whitney Point, Vestal and Waverly.

Brainard says the goal was to simply keep kids singing.

“How many of us are watching Netflix and Hulu and, you know, Amazon? That’s all arts. Those are all artists. Those are all people that studied or participate in fine arts. And I think if it wasn’t for the arts we’d be having a hard time getting through this period of time,” says Brainard.

Brainard has been participating in the local music scene virtually since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

See the full video below:

