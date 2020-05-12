Chobani donates yogurt to those in need

UTICA, NY – Efforts to connect an over-supply of food with hungry New Yorkers are ramping up across the state.

As Jazzmyn Allen of our sister station in Utica shows us, Chenango County-based Chobani is an early supporter of Nourish New York.

On May 2nd Governor Cuomo announced the nourish New York initiative.

It’s a 25 million dollar program that helps get agricultural surpluses to the regions that need it most.

And here at Chobani, they’re doing what they can to help make it possible.

“Here at Chobani we’ve got a long history of supporting the food banks both locally and throughout the nation. We are really pleased with the opportunity to be able to partner with New York state with its wonderful initiative of Nourish New York,” says Jason Blaisure, Senior Vice President Of Supply Chain And Operations At Chobani

Today the Chobani factory in New Berlin packed up their first truck with over 120,000 cups of yogurt.

The next stop is the Island Harvest Food Bank in Long Island where it will be able to feed about 3,000 families.

This is just one of several other locations that Chobani has partnered with for donations.

Dave, from the New York state agriculture and markets says they will continue to donate as long as needed.

“So we’re prepared and have put this together. Now that it’s up and running it can certainly continue in a steady format. If it backs off and has to come back again, as need might dictate, the program will have the flexibility to be able to do that,” says Dave Valesky, Deputy Commissioner Of New York State Agriculture And Markets

To find a regional food bank near you or to make a donation, please visit the website feedingnys.org.