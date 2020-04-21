Chenango Valley Technologies is bringing back employees to make face shields

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Upstate New York company that specializes in plastic products is bringing its staff back to produce an important piece of medical equipment.

Chenango Valley Technologies made about 1500 face shield frames per day last week, which it then sent to Get ‘Em Innovations near Utica for mass sale.

This week, they were able to ramp up production to about 7500 pieces per day, and expect to reach near 1500 units by early next week.

CVT President and Owner Shawn Baker says his employees are ecstatic to get back to work.

“We had to displace over half of our workforce. That was exciting to be able to call some people back and have a project that was actually part of the solution for this pandemic. Everybody that has worked on this has been very excited, and it’s just nice to watch everything come together in record time,” says Baker.

CVT had to lay off nearly half of its workforce, even though many have been able to return to work for this new project.

Baker says Get ‘Em Innovations is able to sell the products made by CVT to a worldwide market