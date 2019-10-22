Chenango Valley student brings home power lifting championship

BINGHAMTON, NY – The son of a local power lifting champion is proving he can pull his own weight.

16 year-old Chenango Valley student Ethan Clark is fresh off a national power lifting win.

Clark is fairly new to the sport, starting in May of last year, but was able to bring home the champion title for his age and weight class at the World National Powerlifting Federation competition last month.

It was his first time competing.

As of now, Clark can bench 200 pounds and he can deadlift 400.

He says it’s all about staying focused and determined.

“It’s a great sport, you know, people support you. It’s one of those sports where you’re friends with everybody. And you walk into one of those meets, and it’s sort of like a convention, you know, that was my first meet over there and it’s almost like everybody knew me, as if I was a friend to everybody else. It’s really welcoming. It’s definitely a brotherly sport,” says Clark.

Ethan is the son of local powerlifting champion Bill Clark, who says that Ethan’s ability is not all in the genes.

Bill says he admires Ethan’s dedication to the sport, and considers him a great role model for other lifters.

“If you look at what I’ve done as a lifter, and thank God for my accomplishments, but Ethan actually lifts different than I do. He has a different technique. So, yea I think some of it is in the genes, I certainly can’t lie there, but at the same time, his bench technique is different than mine,” says Bill.

Ethan says his current goals are to maintain his weight class and continue lifting through high school and maybe college.