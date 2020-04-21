Chenango Valley seniors surprised by lawn signs

CHENANGO VALLEY, NY – Seniors at a local high school were surprised by some new yard decorations last week.

Chenango Valley Principal Jennifer Ostrander and Senior Class Advisor Suzanne Edwards set out to put Home of a Warrior Senior signs in the yards of all their seniors.

With the help of the transportation department, the women traveled by school bus to the homes of over 100 students on two bus routes in one day.

Ostrander says they toyed with the idea of having students and families purchase the signs, but ultimately decided surprising everyone would be the most rewarding.

The project was sponsored by SADD, Student Council and the senior class.

“As the day progressed, more people kinda caught wind, and more people kinda started going outside or waving from their window or maybe we were having conversations from a safe distance.and…few tears, we saw a few tears. And then just a flood of emails from both students and families just saying how much it meant to them,” says Ostrander.

Ostrander also said that even though schools are currently closed until May 15, she has no plans to cancel prom or graduation.