Chenango Valley prepares to reopen with 5 day school week for lower levels

CHENANGO VALLEY, NY – Another local school opting for 5 days of in-person learning is sharing their reopening plans.

Chenango Valley Central School District has decided to move forward with 5 days of in-person schooling for Kindergarten through 8th grade.

CV Superintendent David Gill says the decision comes from a summer of long and thorough planning, including forums, 3 community surveys, and even a direct call line to voice concerns.

Gill says they started going through each grade and making sure that adequate spacing and other safety measures were in place, as well as having sufficient staff at each grade level to add on separate class sections in K to 5.

Gill says that the district feels good about their ability for the younger grades to go for 5 days. But, with the staffing availability in the high school, it made more sense for those students to be split into alternating groups.

All students will still have the option to do their schooling 100 percent from home if need be.

According to CV superintendent David Gill, around 15% of students have made that choice so far.

“Everybody has their own situation. So that’s why I always focus on Chenango Valley, what our community can handle, what our staff, what our buildings, what can we handle? Always keeping students as a priority and keeping their safety as a priority that’s been our focus throughout the whole process,” says Gill.

Gill adds that adjustments have been made so that social distancing can occur in buses and lunchrooms.

He adds that clubs and other after school activities are prepared to start.

However, like sports, they will be introduced in phases in accordance with guidance from Governor Cuomo.