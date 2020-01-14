Chenango Valley 6th graders make kangaroo pouches for Australia

BINGHAMTON NY – Students at Chenango Valley Middle School are doing what they can for some baby animals suffering on the other side of the world.

6th graders in Carrie Vesci’s social studies class have been staying after school to sew and glue joey pouches to send to Australia.

The fabric pouches are intended for injured or orphaned baby marsupials like kangaroos and koalas who need the protective covering as they continue to develop.

Teacher Carrie Vesci says, “I feel that it’s important for them to start to become not only good citizens locally, but start thinking on a global level. As a social studies teacher, that’s our goal. So, I was super proud of the way they responded to the request.”

Vesci says her classes learned about the destructive bush fires in Australia and wanted to help.

“Around 8,000 or more koalas have died so far. And there’s only 43,000 of them left. And I just want to help out because I don’t want them going extinct anytime soon,” said 6th grader Roman Dutcher.

“I like animals more than people. So, I like helping animals more than people. When the animals are dying, that makes me really sad. So, I want to help out as much as I can,” said 6th grader Abby Cron.

This is day 3 of the effort.

Vesci says 150 students have signed up to take turns volunteering their time.

She says once they’ve created 100 of the pouches, the district will pay to have them shipped to Australia.