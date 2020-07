NORWICH, NY – The Chenango County Health Department is warning residents about 2 bars where a COVID-positive person recently visited in Norwich.

On Saturday July 18th, the person visited the Park Place Sports Bar and Grill from 9 until 11 P-M and then spent 11 to midnight at the Broad Street Tavern.

Anyone who was in either establishment during those times and develops coronavirus-type symptoms is asked to self quarantine and contact their medical provider.