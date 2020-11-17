Chenango Forks Senior signs NLI for UMass softball

CHENANGO FORKS, NY – An area softball stand out is continuing her playing and academic career at the next level.

Grace Cadden , a senior at Chenango Forks High School, signed her National Letter of Intent last Thursday to play Division 1 softball at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

An honor roll student throughout all of high school, Cadden helped the Blue Devils win a district championship in 2018 and was a 3rd-Team Class B All-State honoree.

After putting pen to paper and making it official, Cadden says this was a dream come true.

“It was always a dream in my mind to be a D-1 softball player. And to finally have accomplished this goal is, it’s just so surreal. It’s so amazing. This is just like, the next step of the journey, right? So, now I have to work even harder once I get to Amherst to be a part of that team, and to get on the field, and help them win, and just be a better program,” says Cadden.

Cadden is planning on majoring in Kinesiology at UMass, with hopes of going to school for Physical Therapy afterward to pursuit her doctorate.

