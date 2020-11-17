Chenango Forks Senior signs NLI for Robert Morris University lacrosse

CHENANGO FORKS, NY – Yesterday, a second Blue Devil signed on to play their respective sport in college.

Forks senior lacrosse player Nate Gabriel signed his National Letter of Intent to play and study at Robert Morris University.

Gabriel has been a starter on the varsity squad at Forks since he was a sophomore.

He also was a First Team All-Division long stick middie, and was a two-time member of the Upstate New York Under Armour All-American team.

Once the ink dried, Gabriel was extremely grateful for this opportunity.