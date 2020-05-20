Chenango Forks Senior delivers chocolate bars to classmates on prom night

CHENANGO FORKS, NY – Though his prom was cancelled, a Chenango Forks senior still decided to get all dressed up.

Cameron Drumm wasn’t happy about not attending his senior prom, but that didn’t mean he had to sit home.

Drumm purchased 36 chocolate bars to deliver to his friends and classmates.

He also printed out paper bow ties and dresses to attach to the bars.

Clad in his tux, Drumm then drove around for 3 hours, leaving the gifts on doorsteps.

Drumm says he wanted everyone to do something together even though they couldn’t be together.

“I see so many other people doing so many great things around the community, so many different ideas and even around the world with social media we can see what everyone around the world is doing to make it better. And I just wanted to do something to take part and give back in the best way that I can,” says Drumm.

Drumm wrote the following message on the candy bars: “Tonight we were all supposed to have one of the best nights of our lives, but since we can’t be together, I figured we could all enjoy something together.”