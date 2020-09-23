Chenango Forks receives safety covers for instruments

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thanks to their booster club volunteers, the Chenango Forks band and music department will be able to play safely this school year.

There were concerns about the ability to have a music program due to the potential spreading of COVID-19 while playing brass and wind instruments.

Dedicated to finding a solution, Forks band director Ken Starr pitched an idea to Comfort Mallery, the band booster president.

With help from members of the booster club, they created bell covers for the instruments.

Both Starr and Mallery saw this as a perfect solution to ensure students can enjoy what many have been doing most of their lives.

“Helping us so that we we’re able to keep the kids safe while we’re still being able to do music. Which is really important to students, especially right now. Coming back from the closure, and there’s a lot of different things. Social-emotional learning is very important right now. Music is part of that,” says Chenango Forks Band Director Ken Starr.

“This is perfect. It’s something that could give a kids a way to let the show go on. Give them a way to still play music. Still be a part of band. And this is an integral part of their life. Many of these kids have been in band since 5th grade,” Chenango Forks Band Booster Club President Comfort Mallery.

Along with the covers, Michael Ramsden, the middle school’s Technology and Engineering Education teacher, has used the school’s 3-D printer to create adaptive pieces for protective shields that go on instruments such as flutes and piccolos.