Chenango Forks man arrested for driving stolen car

CORTLAND COUNTY – Cortland County Police arrested a Chenago Forks man for stolen property.

23 year-old Jason McCrady of Chenango Forks was arrested 23 year-old Jason McCrady after they responded to a report of a suspicious person on foot in the area of Route 26 in the town of Willet.

McCrady had been operating a 2009 Hyundai SUV when he ran out of gas.

The car had Virginia state plates and was reportedly stolen out of Virginia.

McCrady also seemed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of arrest.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and will return to Town of Willet Court on February 12th.