Chenango Forks champion football team honored at the Broome County Legislative Chamber

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local football team is being recognized for winning the state championship this month.

The Chenango Forks varsity football team received praise from Broome County legislatures Monday, for winning the Class B Section 4 state championship at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse this year.

Coaching staff and players were honored one by one as they were given special awards honoring their achievement.

CF Head Varsity Football Coach David Hogan says it’s still hard to imagine the magnitude of the team’s accomplishment.

“You get asked all the time, you know, has it sunk in yet. It’s been awhile and it still hasn’t really sunk in, especially for our players, talking about it on the way up and stuff. But I’m just very appreciative of the community’s support, you know, all of the Binghamton area. Just the outpouring, just really appreciate it a lot,” says Hogan.

Hogan says that, among other highlights from that game, having one player rush for over 300 total yards was key in the victory.

He adds that it was the first time he had been in the Broome County Legislative Chamber.

He thought it was overwhelming.