Chenango County State of Emergency/ School closure order

NORWICH – Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman Lawrence Wilcox has issued a State of Emergency for Chenango County in response to the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.

“Based on the recommendations of the County Health Director, I have ordered the suspension of all classroom and extracurricular functions with regard to all public and private schools located in Chenango County effective Wednesday, March 18th,” said Wilcox.

“Schools may remain open for administrative and staff functions.”

Individual districts will advise on their exact plans, but most are expected to have a staff development day on Monday, March 16th.

On Tuesday it will be up to district whether students will report to prepare for the extended closure.

The school closure order is in effect from Wednesday, March 19th through 12:00 am on April 14, 2020, unless revoked sooner, or extended, as required.

“The decision to close schools is a proactive measure to prevent the spread of the virus to students, their families, and the community,” said Chairman Wilcox.

“Businesses remain open and social distancing guidance should be followed.“

Daycares in Chenango County are not currently closed, as they are under the regulatory control of New York State.

The State of Emergency was issued upon the recommendation of the County Health Director and County Emergency Management Director.

It also authorizes emergency purchasing necessary for the response and expedites the County’s sharing of resources for better coordination to this rapidly evolving situation.

“Today’s declaration is the next step in providing Chenango County the resources necessary to best respond. This declaration does not limit travel, but we urge residents to limit contact with those who are sick and stay home if sick,” said Chairman Wilcox.

This is an evolving situation, and County leaders will continue to work to inform residents with the most current information and ongoing updates.

The 2019 Novel (New) Coronavirus is spread person to person by droplets when coughing. It can cause an illness ranging from mild to severe.

This virus causes a disease called COVID-19 and can lead to fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Older adults and persons who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart, lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.

People who are at higher risk are encouraged to avoid crowds as much as possible.

You can take the following everyday preventive actions to stay healthy:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, trouble breathing or pneumonia) talk to your primary care provider. Do not come to the emergency room unless there is a pressing emergency.

For general information about COVID-19 please call the New York State Department of Health 24/7 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about COVID-19 you can visit:

https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/ https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html