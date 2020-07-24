Chenango County public health warning

CHENANGO COUNTY -The recent increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Chenango County has health officials there scrambling to make sure people are following proper safety protocols.

Our neighbors to the north have 194 current cases of the virus, which is a rise of 12 people from Monday.

145 people are in an active quarantine, which is up 20 from Monday.

One main issue the county has is the concern over whether people are wearing masks correctly.

County Medical Director Scott Cohen says if you know or were in contact with someone who has the virus, you may have some questions you need to ask yourself.

“Would you change the way you protected yourself? Would you change your mask wearing or social distancing? If the answer is yes, then you’re not doing as much as you can to protect yourself during this pandemic. Focus on protecting yourself in all situations, and not on figuring out where the positive cases are, because for every positive case that we know of, there is probably a lot more that we don’t know of,” says Cohen.

Cohen says Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich is seeing more COVID positive patients.

If the county has a big surge in cases, he says hospitals may not be able to handle the influx.