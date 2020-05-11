Chenango County crash leaves one dead

COVENTRY, NY – New York State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead in the Chenango County Town of Coventry Saturday night.

Police say a crash involving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and a tractor trailer occurred at the intersection of State Routes 206 and 235 shortly before 10 PM.

The driver of the pickup, 52 year-old William Derosa Jr. of Islip Terrace New York, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Route 235 and struck the tractor trailer, which was traveling on Route 206.

Derosa, as well as two children traveling with him, were taken to Wilson Hospital with minor injuries.

Derosa’s passenger, 46 year-old Michelle Lieberman of Smithtown, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was uninjured, and the investigation is ongoing.