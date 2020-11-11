Chenango Bridge Veteran enters Senate hall of fame

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Chenango Bridge Marine Corps veteran has been honored for his enduring commitment to the community.

State Senator Fred Akshar nominated Sergeant Eric Fetterman for induction into the Senate’s Veterans’ Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Fetterman served from 1987 to 1993, retiring as a Light-Armored Vehicle Commander.

In 2014, he joined the Marine Corps League in Binghamton and has been its Senior Vice Commandant for several years.

In that role, he’s helped to revive the Marine Corps version of Toys for Tots, which collected more than 24 hundred toys for over 12 hundred children.

Fetterman has also organized successful fundraisers for the Chenango Bridge Fire Department and a fellow Marine veteran who was battling pancreatic cancer.

He says he’s focused more on getting things done than receiving accolades.

“I don’t look for this. I just do what I do and I make things happen. The recognition is awesome, I just don’t know what to say,” says Fetterman.

Meanwhile, retiring State Senator Jim Seward nominated Otsego County soldier Michael Mayne who died in the Iraq War.

The Burlington Flats native and Edmeston School graduate was 21 when he was killed in 2009 when insurgents attacked his unit.