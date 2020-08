OWEGO, NY – A bank branch in Tioga County, that has been closed since the early days of the pandemic, will not be reopening.

Chemung Canal Trust plans to permanently close its location on 17-C in Owego in front of the Hampton Inn.

The branch was closed on April 13th.

Customers will have their accounts transferred to the Chemung Canal Trust location on Main Street in Owego.

The bank says no employees will lose their jobs as a result of the consolidation.