Cheers for Change raising money for Food Bank

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some liquor stores around the region are doing their part to address food insecurity.

Northgate Wine and Spirits is one of several alcohol retailers contributing to the campaign called Cheers for Change.

Northgate, plus Johnson City Liquor and Wines, and several in the Ithaca area will be raising money until January 3rd to help the Food Bank buy food for hungry families.

Each time you make a purchase, you can donate any amount of money you would like to the cause.

Northgate Manager Nicole Sabato says hunger is a serious problem in our community.

“When we talked about it with the people from the Food Bank, I was shocked to see how many people actually do suffer from food insecurity. It’s such an easy thing for us to be able to do because the customers are here. They are already here making their purchase. It flows when they’re at the cash register to put your change in,” says Sabato.

A single dollar can be leveraged to purchase 3 meals for people in need this holiday season.

Each dollar you donate will be given to feed people in the Southern Tier.

Northgate hopes to raise $3,000, which would break its previous record.