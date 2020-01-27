Check Out Hunger returns to the Southern Tier

JOHNSON CITY, NY – An effort to feed the hungry in our area is underway at Wegmans.

The Johnson City grocery store is once again participating in the Check Out Hunger campaign to benefit The Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Customers can donate two, three or five dollars at the register by scanning a donation bar code.

The event is in its 26th year, and is the Food Bank’s largest annual fundraiser.

Tops Markets will start collecting donations on Saturday, February 15th including its Owego store.

The JC Wegmans began accepting donations yesterday.

