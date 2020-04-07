Charles Street Park sold to Syracuse developer

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David announced Monday that Bowers Development of East Syracuse is purchasing the 21 acre site from the Binghamton Local Development Corporation for $620,000 along with the adjacent shuttered cogeneration power plant from the city for $500,000.



Bowers plans to invest 25 million dollars overall in the project by constructing a $150 to $200,000 square foot steel building that can house office flex space, warehousing, distribution and light manufacturing.



The city received the natural gas power plant that produces electricity, heating and cooling as a gift from its prior owner, Wellhead Electric Company, in 2017 after it shut down the facility.



Bowers Vice President Mike Licata says the site is attractive to businesses that require a lot of energy.

“Food, cold storage, frozen storage, manufacturing. There are a number of advanced manufacturing companies that deal in high energy consumption, heat. Anytime you have heat, compression, cooling, you’re using a lot of power. So, we go after those,” says Licata.

Licata says Bowers will need to replace an engine that Wellhead removed from the power plant before they gave the facility away.

Licata says his company had an interested tenant and had expected to break ground on the new building early this Summer, but the uncertainty over how the coronavirus is affecting the economy has caused the other business to delay its plans.