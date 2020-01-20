Chamber announces its State Legislative priorities

BINGHAMTON, NY – The local business community is preparing for another impactful session in Albany by speaking directly with state representatives.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber, in conjunction with Unshackle Upstate, rolled out their agendas for the New York State legislative session that just got underway.

After seeing a number of laws passed last year that increased the cost of doing business, such as added farm worker regulations and continued hikes in the minimum wage, advocates are preparing for more battles ahead.

Among the concerns are a proposed expansion of prevailing wage mandates, additional compensation for workers on paid family leave and the establishment of a single-payer health system in the state.

The organizations are supportive of some proposals from Governor Cuomo, especially a reduction in taxes for small businesses.

“Small businesses make up the bulk of our Chamber membership. They make up the bulk of the businesses in Broome County. In order to see these folks survive and thrive, we need to see regulations that make sense, and taxes that they can afford,” said Davis.

Last week’s event included the opportunity for participants from the local business and non-profit community to speak with Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Senator Fred Akshar and Assemblyman Cliff Crouch in small group settings.